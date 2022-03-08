Batman: Keanu Reeves, the new chosen to be the “Batman”

If the euphoria to see Robert Pattinson giving life to “Batman”in the recent live-action adaptation of Matt Reevesis not enough, a new actor will also cover himself with the dark mantle of “Dark Knight”of the popular character of DC Comics.

It has been confirmed that Keanu Reeves will be the new “Batman” in “DC League of Super–pets”, the new animated film promoted by DC that will bet on family and humorous content.

In this new animated adaptation of “Batman” in “DC The League of Super Pets”, Keanu Reeves is responsible for lending his voice to “BruceWayne”civilian identity of “Batman”, and it has been revealed that the scoop of this story focuses on “Krypto the Superdog”friend of “superman”who also has powers such as super strength and can fly, has to rescue his master after being kidnapped, so he asks another powerful canine for help “ace”from “Batman”.

After the premiere of a new preview of “DC League of Super-Pets”, fans were able to identify the voice of Keanu Reeves as “Batman”, although at the moment it is not known if it is a special participation or if the protagonist of ” Matrix” will have an important role throughout the children’s plot that will be released on May 20 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In addition to Reeves, the cast also includes Dwayne Johnson in the role of “Krypto”Joh Krasinski as “Superman” and Kevin Hart as “Ace”, for example.

FM