Bad Bunny achieves record on YouTube

The Puerto Rican urban artist bad bunny has managed to be the first artist in history to have 100 videos with more than 100 million views on Youtube.

The videos include solo musical themes, “remixes” (remixes) with other artists, lyrics and audio, according to an image of the list of videos published by various accounts that detail musical information of the artist on Twitter.

Among the outstanding videos that are included in the list are “Te Boté” (Remix) with Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Casper, Nio García and Darell, and which has over 2,289 million visits; “Mayores”, “No Me Conoce”, “I Like It”, “Mia”, “You Don’t Live Like This”, “If Your Boyfriend Leaves You Alone”, “Dákiti” and “Now He Calls Me”.

Bad Bunny, who was a guest last night on the program Jimmy Fallon and where a preview of the series was presented “Narcos Mexico” in which the Puerto Rican artist participates, will also perform in the Latin Grammy 2021which will be held on November 18 in Las Vegas.

In said gala, Bad Bunny has four nominations.

This week it was also announced that Bad Bunny’s video “Yonaguni” reached 1,000 million views, surpassing the 999 million views of the video by also Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”, becoming the most listened to song on the platforms 2021 digital.

Similarly this week, Bad Bunny tied with Justin Bieber as the second artist with the most songs -22- that have exceeded 400 million views on Spotify.

On that same musical platform, Bad Bunny managed this week to be the most listened to artist during the month of October, obtaining 916 million views.

Bad Bunny is also the most listened to artist of the year on the same aforementioned platform.

This week, too, “People” magazine reported that Bad Bunny will participate in the soundtrack of the movie “Sing 2” along with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, among other artists.

