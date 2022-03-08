Audience WWE Friday Night SmackDown March 4, 2022

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded an audience of 2,261,000 viewers on average. This number represents an improvement over the previous week, when the Show of the blue brand registered 2,114,000 viewers on average. The preliminary viewership of the last episode recorded 2,140,000 viewers.

The program recorded a Compartir from 0.59 in the demographic of interest (770,000 viewers), between 18 and 49 years old, a figure higher than that of last week (0.54).

The chapter of the blue brand had several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the main event in which Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville.



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022

January 7: 2,271,000 viewers

January 14: 2,147,000 viewers

January 21: 2,255,000 viewers

January 28: 2,217,000 viewers

February 4: 2,151,000 viewers

February 11: 2,231,000 viewers

February 18: 2,173,000 viewers

February 25: 2,114,000 viewers

March 4: 2,261,000 spectators



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021

October 8: 2,147,000 viewers

October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)

October 22: 2,249,000 viewers

October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)

November 5: 2,093,000 viewers

November 12: 2,104,000 viewers

November 19: 2,064,000 viewers

November 26: 2,149,000 viewers

December 3: 2,130,000 viewers

December 10: 2,142,000 viewers

December 17: 2,303,000 viewers

December 24: 1,972,000 viewers

December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)

