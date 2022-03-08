Atlas fan explains his viral photo in Querétaro: I’m not blind

the hobby

After the violence that terrorized families who attended the Corregidora Stadium during the Querétaro vs. Atlas game over the weekend, These events left several stories from fans, which have been shared on social networks.

However, Not all these anecdotes that circulate are true, such is the case a follower of the Atlas that appears in his Facebook under the name of Ricardo Rawers, who He came out to deny the version of a photo that went viral where he appears with his father.

Several media mentioned that a father protected his “blind son” during the fight that arose in Querétaro, something that did not happen like that.

“You can no longer put on your placid lenses because they make you look blind and they make up a thousand stories for you,” he wroteThe red and black fan wrote on his social networks.

He explained that he was taking care of his grandfather, “because he was scared.”since there was nowhere to run, “but thank God nothing happened to us, I’m a trend.”

In the end, between joking only placed “And the last thing that remains is for them to say that I have already passed away.”

It is worth mentioning that several families sought shelter from the outbursts of anger that began in the stands, and although at first his refuge was to go to the field, this was not enough, since the fight moved to the field of play, where there were players who supported some fans who sought refuge.

