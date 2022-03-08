Atlas campus sends a strong message about the violence in Querétaro

Diego Cocca, Hugo Nervo and Aldo Rocha headed the video released by the Rojinegros footballers after the shame of La Corregidora…

The soccer public, Mexicans in general and the international press continue to be shocked by the shameful images left by the pitched battle occurred at the Corregidora Stadium during the game between Querétaro and Atlas, which left serious human consequences. Many more chapters are expected to be written on this topic in the coming hours.

After the tragic day lived by the innocent people who attended the building, the whole red and black world joined in a single request which had the support of fans from other teams, including Chivas: to fall with the full weight of the law on those responsible, including a severe punishment for the Gallos Blancos.

And in the last hours another of the expected words arrived: that of the entire Fox squad. Through their official social networks, footballers they broadcast a video with a message that repudiates the savagery experienced and watch for peace. In front of the camera Diego Cocca, Hugo Nervo and Aldo Rocha They manifested themselves forcefully.

Hugo Nervo: “Good afternoon, today we are here as brothers, as parents, as children, as simple human beings. Very sad for the events experienced last weekend, which we categorically condemn and we want them to never happen again“.

Aldo Roche: “We want to expel all our support to all affected fans and loved ones who were at the scene. Close monitoring is being given to all situations”

Diego Coca: “It’s that we grew up and believe in the values ​​of sport, that’s why we’re all here together. Because we want a soccer without violence, and in peace. Thank you very much”.