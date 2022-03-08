Are you a user of BBVA, Banorte, Santander or Banamex? This interests you

Unrecognized consumption, unrecognized electronic transfer, and unrecognized charges on the account were the main causes of claim before the banks during 2021, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

about the behavior of the banks to december 2021, sand received a total of 155 thousand 959 claims. The banks that they have more claims:

–BBVA

-Banorte

-Santander

-Citibanamex

According to data from the Condusefreported on the behavior of the banks to December 2021, where the credit card presented the highest percentage of resolution favorable to the user, with 46 percent.

A total of 155 thousand 959 were received claimsbeing the banks most relevant: BBVACitibanamex, Banco Mercantil del Norte, Scotiabank, Banco Santander, HSBCBanCoppel, Azteca Bank and Bank Inbursa.

Together these 9 banks registered a total of 147 thousand 714 claimsequivalent to 94.7% of the banking sector.

According to the Claim Index in Conduseffor every 10 thousand contracts, Scotiabank stands out with 12 claims, Inbursa with 9 claimsas well as HSBC and Banorte with 8 claims each. It is worth mentioning that this index allows comparing the banks regardless of its size or market share.

CDMX, the most complaining

In 2021, Mexico City presented the highest number of claims of the banks most relevant with 20% participation and a total of 29 thousand 86 claims

-Jalisco with 9,108 claimsrecorded 6% of the total.

The most requested products were:

–Credit card

-Debit

-Personal credit

The institutions with the highest percentage of resolution in favor of the user were:

-Citibanamex

-Bank Inbursa

–BBVA

-BanCoppel

