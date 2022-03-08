Adolfo Ríos jumped down from his box to the field in Querétaro in pitched battle

The manager of Gallos Blancos tried to calm the situation with the Gallos and Atlas bars.

Video: They capture Adolfo Ríos jumping down from his box in Querétaro

By: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez SEA. 07. 2022

And it is that the fans who witnessed the moment in the stands applauded the president of Gallos Blancos for hurrying his way to the field and trying to calm the conflict that began between the bars of Queretaro and Atlas.

Rivers he was supported by fans in the stands so as not to fall while jumping the obstacles; They opened the way for him and the exporter came to the field to talk to the security people and help the people who got out of the stands.

The balance of the conflict was 26 people injured, three seriously, 10 delicate and 10 without injuries, but the Governor of Queretaro announced that 19 have already been discharged and one of them lost her eye.

Liga MX banned visiting batons in Mexican soccer stadiums, as a security measure after the events in Saturday’s game in The corrector. Likewise, the next day will not be played with fans.