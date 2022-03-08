“A big difference”: Britney Spears returned to Las Vegas after five years with her fiancé Sam Asghari

UNITED STATES-. Britney Spears finally returned to Las Vegas after five years, but not for a new residence. The princess of pop spent the weekend in the city with Sam Asghari to celebrate her fiancé’s 28th birthday. In a post by Instagramthe star shared her excitement to be back there since her long guardianship ended.

“This was my first time! It was absolutely wonderful to be treated as an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years…a huge difference,” he wrote. spears in a post by Instagram which he deleted from his personal account shortly after. The artist was happy to be able to step again Las Vegas as a free woman after spending 13 years under the tutelage of her father jamie spears.

Monday March 7 spears shared a clip of her and Asghari together in the back of a car and wrote: “Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about… Joy, laughter and living… My experience was a woman’s dream.” According to sources, the couple stayed in the presidential suite in crockford’s on Resorts World Las Vegasand had a private dinner at Wally’s Wine & Spirits with friends.

Spears last set foot in Las Vegas in 2017.

According to witnesses, the duo took advantage of their time in Las Vegas to have fun and relax. While Asghari attended the fight UFC 272, spears enjoyed a manicure in her room Miss Behavior Beauty Bar, as well as a couple’s massage. The trip marked the star’s first visit from her residence Britney: Piece of Me from 2013 to 2017 in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casinoin which he gave almost 250 shows.

Before the trip spears celebrated to Asghari on social media to honor his 28th birthday as they celebrated from the french polynesia. “Let the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé… I love him so much!!! My hero… my mentor… my rock… my happiness… my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!” the star wrote on Instagram.