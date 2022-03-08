8 books to celebrate 8M

March 8 is marked in many diaries as an important day. Despite the great advances, there are still challenges ahead and the world of culture is also turning to the demands of International Women’s Day. Throughout the year, publishers publish books such as Women, art and poweran important essay by Linda Nochlin, the informative comic by Mirion Malle Manual for super feminists or bad women, the latest book by María Hesse in which she explores the role of women from religion to pop culture. In addition to these, we selected eight titles that no reader should miss.

My story. Emmeline Pankhurst

‘My Story’ by Emmeline Pankhurst



Emmeline Pankhurst is one of the key figures in British feminism. She was a leader of the suffrage movement and founder of the Women’s Social and Political Union, her contribution was key to achieving the right to vote for women in Great Britain. Captain Swing publishes a memoir written at the beginning of the First World War in which he tells a story of activism plagued by suffering, hunger strikes and imprisonment, but which ended with the obtaining of the female vote for women over 30 years of age in 1918. With a prologue and translation by Gloria Fortún, Pankhurst tells her story in her own words. Her militancy has been made into a film by Sarah Gavron in the suffragettes (2015), a film in which Meryl Streep gets into Pankhurst’s skin.

Awakening, #MeToo and the global fight for women’s rights. Rachel Vogelstein and Meighan Stone

It was in 2017 when the #MeToo movement began to go viral as a result of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against film producer Harvey Wenstein. Somehow the movement has been replicated in different countries, but how has the interaction been between this global campaign and local activism? And how has this movement developed in countries where women’s rights are curtailed by inequality? Wake, a title by Rachel Vogelstein and Meighan Stone that Ariel publishes in Spain, focuses on Brazil, China, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria and Pakistan, countries in which the fight for equality is a major effort, but also speaks of other more egalitarian as the Swedish. In short, it becomes an essential title through which we learn about the stories of women from different cultures and social classes.

The ones that were missing A different world story. Cristina Onoro

Cristina Oñoro presents a fun story of the history of humanity in a female key full of details and anecdotes that go through some key moments from the time of prehistoric caves to the war in Afghanistan. And, of course, there is no lack of art, philosophy, literature and science. In its pages, the reader will meet Joan of Arc’s friends, laugh at the linguistic confusion between Malinche and Hernán Cortés, and discover the ups and downs of the Curie couple to achieve a certain family reconciliation. Here there is space both for anonymous women such as the midwives of the classical world and for writers of the stature of Christine de Pizan, Mary Shelley, the students of the Residencias de Señoritas de Madrid or the feminist and activist Gloria Steinmen, last Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

Orlando. Virginia Woolf

Alicia Caboblanco illustrates ‘Orlando’



Virginia Woolf cannot be missing from a list of books to celebrate International Women’s Day. Orlandoone of the best known titles of the author of a room of your own, tells a story that lasts for 300 years: the protagonist of it begins as a gentleman of the Elizabethan court and ends up being a woman in the 20th century. This novel, which arises from Woolf’s passion for Vita Sackeville-West and through which the reader can live many lives and adventures while reflecting on sexual diversity, can be rediscovered under the Editorial Alliance label that publishes an edition illustrated by Alicia Caboblanco, which offers an interpretation of the English author’s stories.

feminist anthology. Theses

‘Feminist anthology’, by the Chilean collective LasTesis



LasTesis is a feminist collective from Valparaíso (Chile) and made up of four women united under the objective of making gender violence visible. In November 2019 he presented A rapist in your waya performance who sang that “and it wasn’t my fault, neither where I was nor how I dressed”. That participatory protest traveled all over the world and women took over the squares of towns and cities to denounce patriarchal violence. This feminist anthology It brings together the voices of artists, philosophers, historians and essayists who are part of the germ of the collective and crosses the gaze of essential authors such as Mary Wollstonecraft, Judith Butler, Alejandra Pizarnik, Paul B. Preciado, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Virginie Despentes or Lina Meruane. This edition includes perspectives queertransfeminist and intersectional.

Secret Encyclopedia. Readings in the feminist mirror. Martha Sanz

Cover of the book by Marta Sanz



Marta Sanz’s is one of the most important voices in our literature. On Secret Encyclopedia. Readings in the feminist mirror proposes a critical reading guide in which she analyzes the work of other women from different countries. Sanz divides the book into two parts and in one of them she brings together the pen of essential authors in literature such as Marguerite Duras, Siri Hustvedt, Margaret Atwood, Gabriela Wiener, Emily Dickinson, Edith Wharton or Flannery O’Connor. In the second part, she also analyzes the writing of men, “in which the gaze of women has been alphabetized”, affirms the editorial Contraseña. secret encyclopedia brings together in a single volume texts of literary and cultural criticism published between 2006 and 2019 in different media such as Mercury, Chimera, The Impartial, The Confidential or Babelia.

sick. A story about women, medicine and their myths in a world of men. Elinor Cleghorn

‘Enfermas’ reviews the relationship between women and medicine



“Women are the predominant chronic disease sufferers whose first symptom is pain, but before our pain is considered a symptom of a possible disease, it must first be validated—and believed—by a medical professional,” writes Elinor Cleghorn. The author herself suffered from an autoimmune disease for ten years but before finding the diagnosis she was told that her symptoms could be psychosomatic or the result of a pregnancy. On sick (Paidós), Cleghorn reviews the relationship between medicine and women from the idea of ​​the ‘wandering uterus’ of Ancient Greece to menopause or syndromes, such as endometriosis, which are beginning to be made visible and treated appropriately.

What do we do with Lolita? Laura Freixas

Cover of ‘What do we do with Lolita?’



Laura Freixas arrived in Madrid in 1991 with a clear goal: to be a writer. With that in mind she came across an announcement about an international gathering around the novel in Europe. When she went to look at the list of participants she discovered that they were all men. “I started looking around. To wonder if it was a coincidence, an isolated case. I couldn’t believe it: everywhere I got the same thing, 80 or 90% men”. At that point, the questions began to formulate themselves: why was there no equality? Was it a mere matter of time, as everyone seemed to believe? Looking for answers, she began to read literary criticism with different eyes. This is how he was born What do we do with Lolita? FAs a result of observation, questioning and bibliography consultation, reflections arose on how the dominant culture excludes women, naturalizes their subordination and makes feminine experiences invisible, and the response that women writers can give, and give, to this state of stuff.

