3 simple exercises to eliminate the salt shaker arm in just one week

Physical exercise is essential to maintain good health. This will not only allow us to improve our body, but it will also be essential to shape a desired figure. One of the most difficult aspects to strengthen is in the extremities: the salt shaker arm. That’s why for you to start a life fitness and better this point we will teach you three simple techniques.

To tone muscles and eliminate salt shaker arm in just one week you will have to follow each physical exercise which we will present to you below. In addition, the benefit of performing this task is that it will not require much effort since you will not need exhaustive exercise routines and you will only need a few repetitions that you can do at home without special equipment.

In this context, the salt shaker arm It is a muscle that is located behind the biceps and is scientifically known as the triceps. Its popular name is due to the swing that this muscle can have when you move your arms. Therefore, it needs specific training to avoid falling into flaccidity. Consequently, there are physical activities linked to fitness that will help you strengthen this muscular region.

The first physical exercise to remove the salt shaker arm It’s focused on stretching. In this training you will have to stand up, raise your arms and stretch to the right, return to the center, finally the left side. This must be repeated 40 times and maintain the tension so that the force strengthens your upper extremities. other training fitness are the lizards. Specialists maintain the importance of repeating 20 medium push-ups (with the knees on the floor), keeping a second down and going up as quickly as possible. You do not have to forget that the hands must be at the height of your chest to notice better results.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, according to fitness guides, there is a physical exercise transcendental to eliminate the salt shaker arm. It consists of using half-liter bottles of water and doing lateral elevations at shoulder height, maintaining 30 seconds, lowering for 15 and repeating in 4 circuits. Results can be achieved faster if the half liter bottle is replaced by a one liter bottle

Photo: Pixabay

