10 fundamental women in the history of Medicine

Although not yet fully achieved, greater gender equality can be seen in all aspects of life. Much remains to be done, but at least the outlook is better than a few decades ago. Within the field of health there have been some women who have been fundamental in the history of Medicine and it is fair that their names are never forgotten.

In that sense, they all had to face multiple adversities and barriers. Virtually everyone lived in a time when it was thought that the woman only served to have children and stay at home.

For its part, the list of the following fundamental women in the history of Medicine contains the names of some who challenged everything around them. Their momentum was greater than what everyone around them was telling them what to do.

That is why his work was not only relevant in his time but also currently serves as an inspiration for millions of women Follow your path regardless of the opinion of others.

metrodora

Before Medicine officially existed, there was a woman who helped break paradigms. We refer to Metrodora, who lived approximately in the year 200 AD she To date she remains the author of the oldest known medical text written by a woman. It is about “On the diseases and care of women”, a direct antecedent of gynecology.

Matilde Montoya Lafragua

His name is very important because it is the first woman who managed to graduate as a doctor in Mexico. In 1887 he obtained that academic degree, a date that is not far away if analyzed, although the merit for achieving such a great achievement cannot be denied. Thanks to her dedication, she has served as an example to open the way for more women.

elizabeth blackwell

Talking about fundamental women in the history of medicine without mentioning Blackwell is impossible. Although she was born in the United Kingdom, from a very young age she went to live in the United States with the rest of her family. In 1847, Blackwell became the first woman to attend a medical school in the Western world. But that was not all, but she managed to complete her university studies and thus become the first woman in the Medical Registry of the General Medical Council.

Florence Nightingale

Born on May 12, 1820, Florence Nightingale was the first woman admitted to the Royal Statistical Society and the first to receive the UK Order of Merit. In fact, some consider that she was the creator of the first conceptual model of nursing in the world. Precisely in her honor and for the 200th anniversary of her birth, the World Health Organization (WHO) named 2020 as the Year of Nursing.

Barbara McClintock

Of American origin, he made great advances in the world of genetics, mainly in the field of cytogenetics. Unfortunately his work was not recognized until 30 years later, when He was awarded the Nobel Prize for his theory of jumping genes. With his research, he showed that they are capable of jumping between different chromosomes, which has now become an essential concept in this field.

Patricia Bath

This ophthalmologist is considered the first African-American woman to receive a patent for medical purposes. His invention was the Laserphaco Probe which is used to correct eyesight in cataract operations.

Marie Curie

She was the first woman to have been awarded the Nobel Prize (Physics 1903 and Chemistry 1911). Her contributions have resulted from great relevance in the field of Medicine and Nuclear Physics. In addition, he invented the first mobile X-ray machine, which saved thousands of lives in the First World War.

Gertrude B Elion

This Pharmacologist and Biochemist invented the leukemia drug known as 6-mercaptopurine. Thanks to him, kidney transplants were facilitated years later. In 1988 he received the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine.

Letitia Geer

New York nurse who is credited with the invention of the modern syringe. The goal of his invention was to provide a tool that would allow the doctor to inject the drug without the help of an assistant. Currently this device is one of the most common and used in the world.

rosalind franklin

Rosalind’s main contribution was discover that the DNA molecule consists of a data double helix. With this information, he helped scientists understand how genetic information is passed from parent to child. Unfortunately, Rosalind’s contributions were not recognized until years after her death.