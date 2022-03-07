Zuria Vega defends her brother-in-law from criticism about her physique

The family from Zuria Vega dressed in long tablecloths, after her sister Marimar married her fiancé, Director Jerónimo Rodríguez, in an intimate ceremony.

In a recent meeting with the media, Zuria spoke about some details of her sister’s elegant ceremony, but did not delve into the subject, saying that those questions It is up to Marimar to answer them.

However, when one reporter questioned her about what she thought about the comments made to her brother-in-law about his physical appearance, actress a bit annoying He said he was not going to lend himself to that kind of questions what incite to the hate.

Also read: Pregnant migrant’s baby dies; there are three more injured

“The truth is that I’m not even going to answer that question because I think that just everyone’s job is not to give voice to hate and doing those things to me questions what they’re doing is just the opposite.”

“Let’s give projection, space, visibility to work after these 2 years; also to love and positive things, not negative things that anyone says or not,” he said.

In turn, she discussed the reason why her partner, Alberto Guerra, could not accompany her to the link, since she is recording a series with Sofía Vergara in Los Angeles, but they remain in communication.