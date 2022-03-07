Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Rejecting ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Because The Movie Wouldn’t “Go Urban”

Zoë Kravitz has opened up about the fact that she was prevented from being in The Dark Knight Rises “because it wouldn’t become urban.”

In 2015, the actress, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, revealed that she could not “get an audition for a small role that they were selecting”, and recounted for Nylon: “It was like, ‘what does that have to do with whatever?’”

Now, in an interview for The ObserverKravitz, who is of Dominican and Jewish-American ethnicity, spoke about the rejection, saying he doesn’t know “if that came directly from Chris Nolan.” [el director de la película]”.

“I think it was probably a casting director of some sort, or an assistant casting director,” Kravitz said.

“Being a woman of color and being an actress and being told at the time that I couldn’t audition because of the color of my skin, and being told the word ‘urban’ that way, that was really hard at the time. ”.

Zoë Kravits was denied an opportunity to audition for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ because she was deemed too ‘urban’ (Getty Images)

It is not known what role Kravitz wanted to audition for, but it is believed to be Catwoman’s roommate Jen, played by Juno Temple.

Kravitz participates in the new film by Matt Reeves, batmanand is the latest star to play Catwoman after Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

The film, which was released earlier this week, is on track to become the most successful theatrical release since the pandemic.