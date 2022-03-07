Zoë Kravitz felt “uncomfortable” filming “Big Little Lies” in “such a white area”

Zoë Kravitz admitted that she felt “uncomfortable” while filming Big Little Lies in a predominantly white city.

the actress of High Fidelity starred opposite Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley in both seasons of the HBO thriller. The series is set, and was shot for the most part, in the wealthy Californian city of Monterey.

In a new interview with The ObserverKravitz noted that she had accepted the role of Bonnie because it had originally been written as a white character.

However, she did mention that she had a hard time filming in Monterey, adding, “There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable because it’s a very white area.”

Asked for more details, Kravitz explained: “Just weird, racist people in bars and stuff like that.”

In another part of the interview, the actress -who now stars alongside Robert Pattinson as Catwoman in batmanby Matt Reeves- revealed that they prevented him from participating in The Dark Knight Rises “because it wouldn’t become urban.”

Kravitz said he didn’t know if the request “came directly from [el director de la película] Chris Nolan,” adding, “I think he was probably a movie director. casting of some kind, or the assistant to a director of casting”.

batman it’s already in theaters.