you can’t buy one even if you have money

The maxim says that “there are things that money can’t buy“. And although almost everything has a price -even many people-, in the case of the automobile company Ferrarand it is true: the Italian has a ‘blacklist’ of people who cannot buy one of their racing cars or for all the gold in the world, according to information published by ‘Evolution’.

The saying of the car industry is that “You do not have a Ferrari, but Ferrari has you”. And it is that the signature of the rampant horse he chooses his customers carefully because he believes that the people who drive his vehicles are very important to the overall image of the brand.

And there are rumors that their rules to be part of the select Ferrari club are strict. For starters, you can’t sell them off. The actor Nicolas Cage He owned a Ferrari and at one point sold it for below market value out of financial necessity. That fact made him become part of that ‘black list’ of Italians.

Another thing that is not allowed is taking it to repair shops not authorized by the brand itself and, of course, tricking the engines to distort the characteristic sound they have.

Another celebrity who is banned is Justin Bieber. Apparently, his sin was losing his car for a few days – he parked it and did not know where he had left it – although it is likely that his accidents with the car did not help either.

The most flagrant case for Ferrari is that of the electronic music producer deadmau5, who had the audacity to paint a Ferrari 458 Spider that he acquired in 2013, which he went on to call ‘Purrari’. For this reason, he is not only on one of the top positions on the company’s blacklist, but also has a dispute with it over the intellectual property of the Ferrari / Purrari.

The case of the rapper and music producer 50 cents it’s similar: he made a post on his Instagram over two years ago saying he didn’t want his Ferrari and was going to buy a fancier one…

Previously, he had said that he was useless and called him “lemon”. But she had also washed it down with champagne, something that had upset the company.

In addition, Ferrari prevents customers from selling their car within the first year of ownership and must tell the company who wants to buy the vehicle. Ferrari may even include buyback clauses for limited-edition models, so whoever buys one doesn’t want to resell it at a higher price just to make money.