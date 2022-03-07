Yon de Luisa warns “measures with immediate effects” after violence in Corregidora Stadium

Behind the violence occurred in the Corregidora Stadium from Queretaro, louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), reported that “measures with immediate effects will come” with the aim of protecting the fans and players.

Through a message on social networks, De Luisa signed that the events that occurred in Querétaro, during the game between Gallos Blancos and Atlas, “have no place in soccer or anywhere.”

We will make decisions that protect the fans, and our players. Measures will come with immediate effects and seeking to maintain and improve security in the long term. – Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF (2/2)#FMFForOurFootball – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) March 7, 2022

“The FMF strongly condemns the events that occurred in Querétaro, which have no place in football or anywhere else,” he argued.

We will make decisions that protect the fans, and our players. Measures will come with immediate effects and seeking to maintain and improve security in the long term, ”he said.

Last Saturday afternoon, the match between the teams Gallos Blancos and Atlas, current champion in Mexico, for the ninth day of the Mexican soccer closing, had to be suspended as a result of acts of violence that ended with an invasion of the field by part of the fans.

The fight between fans of both teams, which began in the stands, grew and ended up on the field, causing the players to take refuge in the locker room and the referee to end the match, actions that all professional soccer clubs in Mexico regretted .

The violent confrontation left 26 injured, three of them seriously, according to official information provided by the Queretaro authorities. The Government of Queretaro He reported that five public servants They were suspended after the events of violence events at the stadium Corrector.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital