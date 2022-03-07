Yon de Luisa talks about the Gallos-Atlas 24 hours after the violence: he was flying to Europe

Yon de Luisa president of FemexFut condemned the acts at the Corregidora Stadium and will leave his agenda in Europe to fly to Mexico urgently

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federationspoke about the violent events in the The Corregidora Stadium during the Queretaro vs. Atlas. The manager, in the first instance, apologized for sending a message almost 24 hours after the event, but stated that at that time he was flying to Europe to meet with the selected, plan that will cancel to return to Mexico and participate in the owners’ meeting next Wednesday, as well as to support the Disciplinary Commission.

“I would like to start by offering an apology for not having been in communication with you earlier, but unfortunately I learned about the terrible events at La Corregidora Stadium last Saturday while flying to Europe to have a series of meetings with our national teams”, were the first words of the director that were published on the FMF’s social networks.

“These terrible events outrage us, embarrass us, we deeply regret them and commit us, as an industry, to work so that we never experience something similar in any stadium in the Mexican Republic. Upon landing I have decided to return to Mexico to be present at the owners’ meeting next Tuesday, as well as at the final work of our Disciplinary Commission”.

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, did not comment on the violent acts in Querétaro, until a day later. Getty

Even though he was on a flight to Europe to meet with the selected ones, yon de louisassured that at all times he has been in contact with Mikel Arriolapresident of the MX League and of Inigo Riestraits general secretary.

“In these last hours, difficult hours, I have been in constant communication with the president of the MX Leaguewith Mikel Arriolaas well as with my general secretary, Inigo Riestrafollowing up on the different events and seeking to obtain timely information, truthful information, confirmed information that will allow us to make decisions within the Disciplinary Commission and in the owners’ meeting, always seeking, in these two cases, first, to demand justice and second, to prevent a similar case from happening again in any square in our country”.

Finally, the manager asked the fans who are united to claim that there is no more violence in the Mexican soccer stadiums.

“I ask you please to be aware of the communications of the MX League and of the Mexican Soccer Federation that we will broadcast in the next few hours and that we all join in this energetic demand for no more violence in our stadiums”.