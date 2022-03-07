Xiaomi postpones the update to Android 12 for some devices (and starts development for others) – Xiaomi News

Beyond being updated to MIUI 13 much of its catalog, Xiaomi has not stopped updating its latest smartphones to Android 12. Still, not all the news is good as the company has postponed the update to Android 12 for one of its best-selling devices.

Likewise, the company itself has officially communicated it, announcing not only all those devices that will begin to prepare for their update to Android 12, but also the stoppage of development for other devices.

This is currently the development of Android 12 by Xiaomi

As we can see in the following image provided by MIUIes, Xiaomi is developing Android 12 for a large number of devices. In addition, from today the adaptation phase of models such as the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K30 and Redmi Note 9 will begin.

Likewise, Xiaomi has announced that Android 12 update for Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G is postponed due to major code refactoring, so updates will continue to stick to Android 11.

Definitely, the update to Android 12 for the Xiaomi Pad 5 will apparently take a little longer than expected. It will first launch in China and then start development for the Global and European variant, probably in the middle of the year.