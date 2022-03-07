WWE rushed to extend AJ Styles’ contract

AJ Styles signed a new and millionaire contract with WWE. The phenomenal will spend the next few years being a Superstar and could even retire without trying the honeys of another company. He himself has said on several occasions that he would like not only that but to continue working in the McMahon empire once he hangs up his boots. He is happy where he is and doesn’t want to leave. And neither does the company.

► WWE and the AJ Styles contract

Now we know new details about the renewal of the “Phenomenal One” thanks to our colleagues at Fightful Select. They report that WWE rushed to extend deal with veteran wrestler so that he would not know offers from other organizations. Surely he would have received many interesting ones so they decided that the deal had to be closed before.

“WWE expected that Styles would have many suitors, and we were told that, as in the case of other big names in the company, they wanted Styles’ contract extended before he could get to free agency to talk to someone else. Styles is said to be very happy with the company and has mentioned on numerous occasions that he would like to work for WWE after his career as a wrestler.”

AJ Styles’ next step will be to fight Edge at WrestleMania 38. They are just starting their rivalry but it is already tremendously interesting, not just because of who they both are, but because the Hall of Famer is getting tough again. And the phenomenal continues to develop as a technician. Next month we will see which of the two emerges victorious from the biggest event of the year.