WWE: Paige VanZant leaves boxing without gloves after a depression, “I didn’t want to live anymore”, and signs for WWE

Paige VanZantone of the most media fighters in the history of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship)has left the bloody bare-knuckle boxing world to sign for the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and try your luck in the wrestling (press catch).

The signing of Paige VanZant by WWE was confirmed by dan lambert and Tony Khan (owner of WWE and owner of Fulham).

His losses in boxing without gloves plunged Paige VanZant into a depression: “I didn’t want to live anymore”

Paige VanZant, who left the UFC after losing via submission to Amanda Ribas in 2020, suffered some painful losses in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bareback boxing in their fights against Brittany Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Her bare-knuckle boxing losses sent Paige VanZant into a deep depression.

“I said some things to my husband that are pretty terrible about my state of mind. I told him I didn’t want to live anymore, that this wasn’t for me anymore. As if life wasn’t for me anymore, it was hard,” Paige VanZant confessed. on ‘MMA Weekly’.

Paige VanZant, the Kournikova of the UFC, recorded a sexual video with Austin Vanderford: “Sell it?”

Recently Paige VanZant, very active on her social networks with her husband Austin Vanderford, admitted that she had recorded a sexual video with her husband.

The fighter did not rule out that this pornographic content with her husband would see the light at some point, although she considers it unlikely: “Would I ever sell it, share it or promote it? Mhmmm, that’s a different story.”

Paige VanZant responds to her followers while bathing naked with her husband

Paige VanZant: “I understand that they think I’m attractive, but my face is mine and I can do what I want with it”

“I understand that people think I’m attractive, but first and foremost I’m a fighter and a sportswoman. A cut on my face always heals. I’ve been cut before and people still think I’m pretty, it hasn’t affected my career yet. “I’m going to be paid well enough right now that I can get plastic surgery. I have a plastic surgeon that I can text and say, ‘Hey, you have to fix me up,'” he said. wrote Paige VanZant her social networks.

“Oh my face! It’s mine and I can do what I want with it. And you know what? I’ll still be beautiful even if they cut me open. It’s not a big deal,” the fighter pointed out.