WWE had conversations with EA in the past

WWE could end its relationship with Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the company had talks with Electronic Arts a year ago. Various sources confirm that WWE would have strengthened its contacts with the video game company Electronic Arts in order to bring its video game production to one of the main publishers in the market. It is believed that the disappointment with WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds were the reasons that led to it.

The leading sports entertainment company signed a contract with Take-Two Interactive in 2016 for the development of its video games by the parent company, 2K Sports. Although the details are unknown, internal sources indicate that said agreement has a duration of six years with the option of extending it. Having entered the year of termination of the contract, WWE would be evaluating whether to extend the relationship with Take-Two Interactive or intensify conversations with other publishers in the video game world.

Among all the publishers, the name of Electronic Arts is underlined in red. The video game publisher, through its parent company EA Sports, is a true expert when it comes to developing sports titles, being the FIFA series, the most successful, or the video games of the UFC franchise. Internal sources confirm that WWE and EA have established conversations, and to that is added the exchange of congratulations between Stephanie McMahon and the person in charge of Electronic Arts through the LinkedIn platform on the occasion of the great progress made regarding the inclusion of women.

WWE 2K22: One Last Chance

After the negative reviews of WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds by specialized media, everything indicates that the launch of WWE 2K22 is seen by company officials as “one last chance” to continue betting on the current video game publisher . It is believed that a good reception by critics and sales figures that meet expectations, would make an expansion agreement between WWE and Take-Two Interactive closer. However, in the event that the company led by Nick Khan and Vince McMahon marks out WWE 2K22 as a failure, the contractual relationship between the two would expire and a new publisher would be chosen.

According to inside sources, WWE considers that it has lost an important market share to the detriment of other sports titles. Another point of discrepancy with Take-Two Interactive is that some officials think that WWE 2K has received much less resources than titles such as NBA 2K from the same firm, and that the budget allocated to the development of the video game has been progressively decreasing as a result of the clippings promoted by the publisher. Officials allude to the fact that these budget cuts have resulted in little promotion of the video game, lack of events, etc.

In this way, it is possible that WWE decides to offer the creation and production of its video games to a company that is branded by experts as “direct competition” of Take-Two Interactive, which is none other than Electronic Arts, under its parent company EA Sports.

