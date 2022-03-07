Women’s day | The Peruvian who conquered the seven highest peaks in the world and how Selena Gomez will play her in the movies | Silvia Vasquez-Lavado | mountaineer | Summit 7 | Mount Everest | Autobiography | EC Stories | ARE

According to the criteria of Know more

How many peaks does one reach in life? Which ones do we really want to conquer and which others are painfully imposed on us? In the extraordinary life of the limeña Silvia Vasquez-Lavado (47), at the moment, there are six. In some it has literally faced snowstorms; and in the worst, to the most heartbreaking violence. Also to challenges full of hope. In all, yes, he has overcome fear. She carries in her backpack three rudiments that have not let her give up on the steepest slopes: perseverance, a great sense of humor and a will of titanium.

Hence, she is the first gay woman to have dominated the seven highest mountains in the world. This, after having found in the grandeur of nature the only way to repair her broken spirit for having been outraged as a child and having given in to alcohol as an adult. Today, sober of her since 2019, she has just published her autobiography and is also co-producer of a film that will be made about her in Hollywood. the megastar Selena Gomez He will be the one to interpret it.

Silvia Vásquez-Lavado is from Lima and is 47 years old. She has lived in California for years and was recently “taking” the top of Mount Coropuna. Right: actress and singer Selena Gomez. (Photos: Elias Alfageme / Getty).

To this we must add that HiddenLight, the producer of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, recently included her in a miniseries of courageous women that will be broadcast on streaming on Apple TV in March. And he has big plans with her that he can’t give details about yet. But, like in the snow, we go slowly.

The first time I saw Silvia was in 2017, on the slopes of one of the Lúcumo hills, south of Lima. We took her there to portray her as one of the heroines of Somos that year, when she beat Everest and her 8,840 masl. She already had her NGO, Courageous Girls, to accompany and empower violent girls. There she told us about the first mountain she had to overcome after it fell on top of her: being sexually abused between the ages of 6 and 9 by a worker in her family.

We talked again recently that she returned to Peru –she lives in California–, at her parents’ house, in Monterrico, both with more gray hair, courtesy of a pandemic. “When you interviewed me, I was very close to the seventh peak, the highest in the United States, Denali (6,194 meters above sea level). I got it later, in 2018, because I had a brain tumor detected literally by accident. A truck hit me when I was riding my bike and it showed up in the tests. It was benign, but recovery took 12 months. I ended up ‘attacking’ Denali Peak, but at the cost of dealing with a terrible storm there and period colic that almost killed me”, Silvia narrates vehemently about the feat with which the kangaroo got into the seven highest places on the planet. Together, they concretize the mountain of life number 2 of hers.

“If you’re three years sober, that means you were already sick at our first interview.”

She was an alcoholic, she just thought not. It wasn’t hypocrisy of me not to tell you. She was convinced that it was something she could control.

—How can you be an elite mountaineer with that condition?

The problem started in my twenties, product of trauma. I managed to tame it, but it came back from time to time. I never drank when preparing for a mountain, never up. But outside of those periods… When I came down from Everest I hit a four-day bomb. That impetus that takes you to the top, pulls you to the bottom when it gets dark. But then came Denali. The last. As soon as I descended, I said: enough. If I didn’t take the mountain, I took the bottle. Lots of rehab and meditation afterwards, and here I am. It is a winding road, but one step at a time.

And that was, is, his personal mountain number 3.

Here at the summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. (Photo: Personal File).

On the Aconcagua, in Argentina. (Photo: Personal File).

Time to write

The fourth would seat her in front of the computer. After three months without drinking alcohol, she decided it was time to tell her story. A book could reach wounded girls, could motivate them to find the peace they need in nature. Also to those who are discovered lesbians and are discriminated against. She could empower them. So in 2019 she landed a major literary agent and got started. She worked throughout the pandemic and has just been published in English and, so far, in eight languages. Is named In the Shadow of the Mountain: a Memoir of Courage (In the shadow of the mountain: memoirs of courage).

“The book deals with abuse as a child, my escape to the United States after finishing school, and the ascent of Everest. Writing it demanded a very powerful and hard internal work. I did therapy and dug deep into my experience to narrate it. I am proud because it is a vulnerable, open, honest story. The one I wish I had read to help me along the way“, it states.

The autobiography will be published in Spanish by Planeta in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, it was already chosen in February as one of the 10 books of the month by Time magazine, in addition to having received excellent literary reviews in various Anglo-Saxon media such as The New York Times.

That literary son had not just been born when Hollywood found out about the story. Then began the ascent to the top of his peak 5: starring in the production of a film about his life.

Selena and me

“I was in Lima in October 2019, because my dad was still alive. I took the opportunity to take my proposal to the Lord of Miracles. My mother was devoted to her and to the Virgen del Carmen. I am spiritual in general, but I put the bullet everywhere [risas]. In the meantime I was walking when my literary agent called me and told me: ‘They called us from Los Angeles, they read the advance of the book and they say that this is a movie. They ask if you want whoever interprets you to have to be Peruvian. I was open to anyone, because my goal is to touch the hearts of people who were suffering. But yes, I expressed that I would like there to be Peruvian actors or that some part be recorded in Peru. That’s where the talks started.”, he details.

Then names of interested actresses began to rain down on him: Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria, the Spanish Úrsula Corbero. But there was one who had a special life story that Silvia clicked with: the talented and mega-celebrity Selena Gomez.

Silvia poses for the Somos lens at her parents’ house in Monterrico, on a recent visit to Lima. (Photo: Elias Alfageme)

“I knew who he was, I listened to his songs, but who in life was going to imagine what he was going to do with me. I choose Selena because she is an artist who has not been shy about being vulnerable when going through difficult personal situations. She is not shy about talking about her bipolarity, about her lupus, about her disorders. That attracted me. We don’t know each other yet, due to cross schedules, but our managers are in permanent contact”.

Silvia is also one of the executive producers of the film, which should hit the cinema next year.

Finally, the Peruvian has cusp 6 in her sights, one as intimate as it is supportive. “I feel so privileged with all these opportunities that I would like to carry the message of ambassador of nature and mountains for the rest of my life. Use various means to convince more people to do it. Have a TV show, for example, and show experiences like these that can help. Healing is difficult, and it can be done. But it is a thousand times easier if it is done in community”. Pure natural inspiration. //

THE PERUVIAN SUMMIT

Silvia was in Peru in November. She was invited by the US Embassy to participate in a program that prevents domestic violence. During that visit, she also agreed to climb Mount Coropuna, in Arequipa, along with members of the organization Mujer Montaña.

“The Coropuna has been the first Peruvian mountain that I climbed in my life. And, curiously, the only one where he has given me soroche [risas]. It happens that I did not have time to acclimatize myself and wham! First altitude headache in 15 years,” she says.

For the mountaineer, the Peruvian peaks have nothing to envy to those of other latitudes. “They are beautiful and challenging. I will definitely upload more.”

WORK WITH GIRLS FROM CAJAMARCA

Courageous is the NGO that Silvia directs. Its mission is to help and empower girls and women who have suffered abuse.

“I started in 2014 taking girls to the base of Everest. For the past five years, however, I have also been working with some 20 young women from Cajabamba who suffered abuse at the hands of a teacher. We’ve been following them ever since.”

More information about the entity and its projects at www.corageousgirls.com

Silvia’s autobiography will be published in Spanish by Planeta in the second half of this year (Photo: Elías Alfageme)

