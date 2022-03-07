Women’s Day. 50 images with phrases of empowered women for March 8

Along with the march of March 8, the commemoration of International Women’s Day It is also done through social networks, where images, phrases and feminist slogans.

Some of these phrases appear on the posters that the attendees carry in the 8M march.

For those who cannot attend the march, these phrases are reflections that they share through networks such as Facebook, Instagram or on their WhatsApp profile and status.

In any case, these phrases of famous and empowered women are an inspiration on this March 8.

Below we share images with messages and phrases of International Women’s Day so you can share or post them on your networks.

March 8, International Women's Day

Women’s Day 2022 motto

The UN reported that the motto of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

This year it seeks to raise awareness about two of the fundamental issues for the development of societies: gender equality and the crisis caused by global warming.

Is Women’s Day celebrated or commemorated?

More than a celebration, the International Women’s Day It has become a commemorative date to reflect on the discrimination and violence faced by women in different areas.

To commemorate this March 8, we share the following female empowerment phrases for International Women’s Day.

  1. The teacher asked my brother ‘what career do you want to study?’ but she asked me ‘what kind of man do you want to marry?’ Michelle Obama
  2. Women are the greatest and most untapped talent in the world. Hillary Clinton
  3. Virility is the masculine way of despising women. Simone deBeauvoir
  4. The problem with gender is that it prescribes how we should be, instead of acknowledging who we are. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  5. When men are oppressed: tragedy. When women are: tradition. Letty Cotin
  6. Well-behaved women rarely make history. eleanor roosevelt
  7. We must tell girls that their voices matter. Malala Yousafzai
  8. Those who do not move do not notice their chains. Rose Luxemburg
  9. Foolish men who accuse women without reason, without seeing that you are the occasion of the very thing you blame. Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz
  10. Men fear that women will laugh at them. Women fear that men will kill them. Margaret Atwood
  11. I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career. Gloria Steinem
  12. We must defend justice for all. Michelle Obama
  13. They cut off her wings and then blame her for not knowing how to fly. Simone deBeauvoir
  14. The problem of women has always been a problem of men. Simone deBeauvoir
  15. If I’m a bitch for being strong, ambitious and confident, I am. madonna
  16. If I hate any man, it’s the one who hates women. Anais Nin
  17. Strong men don’t need to put women down to feel powerful. Michelle Obama
  18. We continue to think of a powerful man as a born leader, and a powerful woman as an anomaly. Margaret Atwood
  19. Feminism does not want the cake to be divided, it wants a new one to be made. Gloria Steinem
  20. Feminism is the radical idea that women are people. Angela Davis
  21. Feminism is being able to choose what you want. Nancy Regan
  22. You don’t have to be anti-man to be pro-woman. Jane Galvin
  23. If you want something said, ask a man for it; if you want something done, ask a woman. Margaret Thatcher
  24. Feminism is not about making women strong. They already are. It’s about changing how the world perceives that force. G. D. Anderson
  25. The word feminism must be rescued so that it also includes men. annie lenox
  26. We had two options, be quiet and die or speak and die, and we decided to speak. Malala Yousafzai
  27. Feminism is not hating men, it is fighting against a gender distinction that is absurd. Robert Webb
  28. The first duty of a woman writer is to kill the angel of the home. Virginia Woolf
  29. For most of history, “anonymous” was a woman. Virginia Woolf
  30. When they tried to shut me up, I screamed. Teresa Wilms-Mont
  31. It took me a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it I will not be silent. Madeleine Albright
  32. We do not know our true height until we stand up. Emily Dickinson
  33. I don’t remember reading any book that doesn’t talk about the instability of women. Perhaps because they were written by men. Jane Austen
  34. I consider my body to be an instrument, not an ornament. alanis morissette
  35. Feminism is not just for women, it is allowing everyone to have a fuller life. Jane Fonda. Actress
  36. Men are not our natural enemies… They must understand that nothing produces a greater degradation in oneself than the degradation that one intends to inflict on another. Rosario Castellanos
  37. The more I talk about feminism, the more I realize that talking about women’s rights is confused with hating men and if I know something it is that this must stop. Emma Watson. Actress
  38. Equality will come when a foolish woman can go as far as a foolish man can today. Estelle Ramey.
  39. As long as there is a subjugated woman, I will never be a free woman. Audre Lorde.
  40. Feminism is beneficial to men. Karin Slaughter
  41. Feeling safe and independent is much better than an orgasm. susan anthony
  42. I am a woman and I write. I am a commoner and I know how to read. I was born a servant and I am free. I have seen wonderful things in my life. I have done wonderful things in my life. Rose Montero
  43. If a woman is not in control of her body, she cannot be free. Margaret Sanger
  44. Women are like the Irish. Everyone talks about how nice and important you are, but you always end up in the background. Iris Murdock
  45. The feminine thought does not exist, it is not a sexual organ. Charlotte Perkins
  46. Thinking out loud for yourself is the bravest act. Coco Channel
  47. The most attractive thing a woman can have is self-confidence. Beyonce
  48. A woman is more than a body condemned by its biology. Martha Lamas
  49. We do not reproach men for the estrangement they have had from us, everything is a consequence of the rancid prejudices of the old molds in which our customs were forged, but it is time for us to demand that men experiment with new methods. Elvia Carrillo Puerto.
  50. I am not a bird and no net catches me. I am a free human being with an independent will. Charlotte Bronte
  51. The question is not who is going to leave me; is who is going to stop me. ayn rand
  52. Feminism taught me that I don’t see myself quietly
  53. They sown fear in us, we grew wings
  54. To be brave in a world of men is to be a woman
  55. We are not hysterical, we are historical
  56. We are the granddaughters of the witches who couldn’t burn
  57. I am the mother of the girl you will never touch
  58. Be thankful that we want justice, not revenge
  59. Free, powerful, alive and fearless
  60. My body is my house and in my house I rule
  61. Do not see “whores” where there are free women
  62. NO MEANS NO
  63. Girls DON’T touch each other, DON’T rape each other, DON’T kill each other
  64. I don’t calm down my love
  65. Nothing prevents me from being killed one day
  66. Not one more murdered, not one less woman
  67. Alive we love each other
  68. It’s not going to fall, we’re going to throw it away
  69. I do believe you
  70. In the street I don’t want to be brave, I want to be free
  71. The police don’t take care of me, my friends take care of me
  72. Mom, calm down, today I’m not going down the street alone
  73. If tomorrow it’s me, if tomorrow I don’t come back, destroy everything. If tomorrow it’s my turn, I want to be the last
  74. I return on Tuesday… They don’t
  75. You are not alone
  76. They took so much from us that they took away our fear
  77. Sorry for the inconvenience, but they are killing us
  78. They will never have the comfort of our silence again
  79. I was not born a woman to die for being one
  80. We would be more if they had not killed them
  81. the rapist is you
  82. This is fighting like a girl
  83. You are not bothered by feminism but by realizing that in the end you are macho
  84. Happy will be the day that none is missing
  85. They sell us, rape us, kill us… And we are the Nazis?
  86. Woman listen, this is your fight
  87. We must abort this patriarchal system
  88. My fear ended, my courage won
  89. I won’t get my sisters back but I will see justice done
  90. I was born to live, not to survive
  91. I hope you never have to go out and scream for me but if one day I’m not here… please don’t stop looking for me
  92. Sister, here is your pack
  93. Woman, sister, if he hits you he doesn’t love you
  94. Patriarchy is a judge who judges us for being born
  95. I will not be a free woman as long as there are oppressed women
  96. Tired of hearing it? us to live it
  97. In the face of patriarchal violence, feminist self-defense
  98. Up those who fight, with or without a hood
  99. Woman: neither submissive nor devoted, I want you free, beautiful and crazy
  100. In the forest of China, a male chauvinist was lost, I hope everyone is lost and the oppressive patriarchy
  101. Neither a whore to fuck, nor a mother due to duty, nor a prisoner to abort, nor dead to try

