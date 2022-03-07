Will Smith’s Oscar Nomination and Showtime’s Lakers Coming to HBO Max

HBO continues to stand out from its competitors with a maxim: Quality before quantity. And it is that the streaming platform makes it very clear this week with a premiere with two Oscar nominations and a new basketball series that promises to delight fans of the orange ball.

Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, an unattainable father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up marking an era in the sport of tennis. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ futureand using risky and unconventional methods, devised a plan that would lead to Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sport, making them icons of tennis. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, has in its main cast Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton.









The premiere in the platform is a great opportunity to prepare for this year’s controversial Oscars. ‘The Williams method’ It has up to six nominations for awards, including Best Film and Best Leading Actor, with the tireless Will Smith nominating for the statuette.

Release date: 7 of March





Victory Time: The Lakers Dynasty

The story of how the Los Angeles Lakers became the most successful basketball team of the 1980sthe era of showtime starring Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbarlcomes to the small screen from the hand of Adam McKay as director and executive producer and with John C. Reilly and Jason Clarke as protagonists.

Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, ‘Time of Victory: The Lakers’ Dynasty’ tells the lives of the players who are the protagonists of this stage of the team’s history based on the book ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s’ by Jeff Pearlman

Release date: 7 of March





Other series coming to HBO Max: