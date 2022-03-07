Will Smith visited Guatemala and danced with “El Lobo” Vásquez – Metro Ecuador

If something characterizes Will Smith it is his overflowing sympathy wherever he goes.

And that can be certified in Guatemala, where the actor from The Prince of rap He was recently visiting and shared his experience through his social networks with a video of his best moments in that country.

In that short film, the 53-year-old actor is seen dancing along with Fabio “The Wolf” VasquezKnown for his dancing skills.

Guatemalan Joy

Smith imitated some movements of “El Lobo”, who also shared his experience with his more than 20 thousand followers on Twitter.

“Hello my friends! It was a nice coincidence that I will always carry her in my mind and heart, and that he will take away a beautiful memory of my countrymen and my beautiful Guatemala, ”Vásquez wrote on his social networks. “Happy weekend to all, God bless you.”

In addition to doing some dance steps with “El Lobo”, the actor nominated for an Oscar for king richard He showed images getting on a motorcycle taxi, whose owner asked him to autograph his cape, played basketball with some children, took some dance lessons and had fun playing the drum with an orchestra in the middle of Central American streets.

“I love Guatemala”Smith said in Spanish, while in his publication, which adds almost three million likes, he wrote: “Thanks to my people from Guatemala for the love.”

next project

Will Smith in “I Am Legend” Photo: via Warner Bros

The actor also shared a photo gallery with 10 postcards from his time in the Central American country, which have received more than 2,200,000 likes.

His visit to Guatemala went viral while it was announced that he would make a sequel to I Am Legend next to the main character believe, Michael B. Jordan.

Smith himself confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram with a photograph of the set that was used for the recording of the film that hit theaters in 2008.