Will Smith surprises his followers by announcing on networks that he is in Guatemala | VIDEO | PHOTO | INSTAGRAM | shows

With the humor that characterizes him so much, Will Smith shared photos and videos of his trip to Guatemala. The actor, who thrilled Korean movie lovers during the SAG Awards by sitting next to actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon, used his platforms to reveal the details of his walk through this Latin American country and surprised netizens with his dance steps.

