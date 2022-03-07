Will Smith surprises his followers by announcing on networks that he is in Guatemala | VIDEO | PHOTO | INSTAGRAM | shows

With the humor that characterizes him so much, Will Smith shared photos and videos of his trip to Guatemala. The actor, who thrilled Korean movie lovers during the SAG Awards by sitting next to actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon, used his platforms to reveal the details of his walk through this Latin American country and surprised netizens with his dance steps.

Will Smith shows off his dance steps in Guatemala

Will Smith is known for his simplicity in greeting his fans and joining them to have a good time together. In his recent visit to Guatemala, he stayed true to his style and participated in different activities. These included a concert by a local band and what appeared to be a street dance floor.

In the short you can see the actor visiting different parts of the country and doing fun activities. The celebrity also took the opportunity to give autographs to his younger fans and play basketball with them.

“I love Guatemala”, the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap” is heard saying after attending a salsa class and signing the back seat of a mototaxi. Likewise, Smith wrote in the description of the video: “Thank you to my people from Guatemala for the love!”

Will Smith thrills netizens with “I Am Legend 2”

Will Smith is once again the center of attention in the film industry after giving clues about the recording of “I am legend 2”. Although it all started as a rumor, the Deadline portal confirmed the recording. However, he noted that “the details of the plot are being kept secret.”

This tape is joined by Michael B. Jordan, protagonist of the films Creed and Black Panther. For his part, Will Smith shared a snapshot in which you can see an apocalyptic New York City.