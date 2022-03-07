Will Smith returns for more zombies

Mexico City. – The tape “I am legend” will have a sequel with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan; It was the protagonist of the first installment who confirmed the making of this sequel.

Will Smith will reprise his role as Robert Neville, while Michael B. Jordan will join an unknown character. In addition, both will serve as producers of the film that celebrated its 15th anniversary.

To celebrate the announcement, Will Smith shared an image of “I am Legend 2” on his Instagram account, where he excited all his followers who were asking for a second part.

The sequel to “I Am Legend” will have a script by Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the first installment; For their part, fans want the return of Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan.

However, at the moment the rest of the “cast” has not been revealed nor the possible director of the sequel. All the details of the new “I am legend” are expected to be released in the coming months; even so, its premiere would be for a couple of years.

The tape was released in 2007; The film chronicles the days of Robert Neville, who could be the last man on Earth, after a virus killed and transformed the entire population. The story became a classic of the genre.

On the other hand, Will Smith arrives to star in this sequel with a nomination for the next Oscars in the category of Best Actor and Best Film with the film “King Richard”, the story of Venus and Serena Williams and their rise to history of tennis.