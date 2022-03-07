Will Smith has the LED ring that celebrities fall in love with

The life of millionaires is not as easy as they paint it. Every day they must investigate the creation of new technological gadgets in order to invest their money, creating new needs for other millionaires.

This is the case of a smart ring that Will Smith has made fashionable, and that many celebrities are copying. This ring works as a personal log related to the health and state of the body of the person who wears it, since it is an accessory made with a biometric concept, in the same way as smart watches and bracelets that have become popular over the years. previous ones, but much more delicate, having a minimalist and discreet design.

It’s called Oura Ring and it has become the stars’ favorite accessory to monitor their health. Will Smith is not the only celebrity who has fallen at the feet of this ring, since Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Prince Harry already have a copy of this ring. Likewise, athletes such as Chris Paul and Shaquille O’Neal have also entrusted their health status to this accessory, since the NBA already used them in 2020 to monitor players in relation to contagion and symptoms of Covid-19.

This ring is now in its third generation and focuses on health monitoring. This new version can determine women’s menstrual cycle, monitor blood oxygen saturation, measure body temperature, monitor sleep levels and quality, and track daily exercise. These data are collected thanks to seven temperature sensors distributed over the entire surface of the ring, a PPG system with infrared technology and several red and green LEDs that work as sensors.. The new version has more storage memory and has Bluetooth to be able to pass the information to the Oura application, but it can also be synchronized with Apple Health and Google Fit, since they are compatible with IOS and Android.

This ring has its own algorithms that allow an exact X-ray of the state of health of the person who is wearing it. Based on the data provided by this algorithm, routines can be planned to improve health, achieving better daily performance and a higher quality rest. The ring worn by Will Smith is made of titanium and has a POV cover. Although its weight can vary depending on the model you choose, it generally does not exceed six grams and is quite comfortable to wear, since its size is similar to that of an engagement ring. It does not require any type of additional programming, it is only placed on the finger and the ring begins to determine all the necessary parameters to offer a diagnosis.

The price of the latest generation model is 419 euros and it is available in silver, gold, glossy black and matt black.and. However, the purchase price must be added to the 5.99 euros that the monthly fee of the application costs.