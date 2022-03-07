Why Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed a Girl’ Offended a ’90s Rock Star

Classic rock of the 1990s was pretty edgy at times. During an interview, a rock star from the 1990s talked about Lady Gaga, Kesha, James Blunt and Jason Mraz. In particular, the star took offense to Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 1: Katy Perry attends the COVERGIRL Katy Kat Matte launch at The Waterfall Mansion on May 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for COVERGIRL)

Kathleen Hanna from Bikini Kill and Le Tigre didn’t like Lady Gag or Katy Perry but enjoyed a Kesha song

Kathleen Hanna is a feminist singer known for being a member of the punk rock groups Bikini Kill and Le Tigre. She is also an activist for LGBTQ rights. During a 2011 interview with CNN, Hanna was asked what she thought of Perry, Kesha and Gaga. Specifically, she was asked why her music touched on LGBTQ empowerment themes but supposedly didn’t connect with the public.

“I mean, is it really that different when it’s a skinny white woman in a bathing suit singing this stuff?” Hannah answered. “None of these women wear pants in the first place. Second, the fact that she’s wearing a ridiculous hat doesn’t make it performance art. I mean, that’s just my feeling about it. A lot of the music sounds like bad Euro disco, although Kesha’s first song “TiK ToK” was good.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/iP6XpLQM2Cs?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Josh Groban Spit Out His Coffee When He Heard A Hit Katy Perry Song About Him

Kathleen Hanna calls Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed a Girl’ ‘pathetic’

Hanna was much more critical of “I Kissed a Girl.” “‘I Kissed a Girl’ was just offensive,” she opined. “It’s disgusting. It is exactly every male fake lesbian porn fantasy. It’s pathetic. And she is not a good singer.”

Hanna’s did not exclusively target female singers. “I don’t want to rip other women apart,” she said. “I mean, I think Jason Mraz is horrible. It’s not just that he hates other female artists. Jason Mraz, and the new James Blunt song is the worst thing ever created on the face of the Earth.” She didn’t name the Blunt song she disliked so much.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/tAp9BKosZXs?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Why Stevie Nicks cried watching Katy Perry’s ‘The One That Got Away’ video

The way ‘I Kissed a Girl’ performed on the UK and US charts

Regardless of Hanna’s feelings, “I Kissed a Girl” became a huge hit. It was Perry’s first number 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. For seven of her 23 weeks on the chart, she topped the chart. Perry released the song on her first pop album, one of the boys. one of the boys it peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 92 weeks.

“I Kissed a Girl” also became popular in the UK. The Official Charts Company reports that the track was No. 1 for five of its 34 weeks on the chart. None of Perry’s songs remained at the top of the UK charts for longer. In the meantime, one of the boys it reached number 11, lasting on the chart for 72 weeks.

Even if Hanna didn’t enjoy Perry’s singing, it seems the audience did.

RELATED: How an artist reacted when he inspired Katy Perry’s ‘California Gurls’ music video