Why? Aircraft carrier where Tom Cruise filmed Top Gun is in Chile

Surely you remember the aircraft carrier USS Kittyhawk which was used in the filming of the movie top gun (1986), starring Tom Cruise. It turns out that the former ship is in Chile, specifically in the valparaiso baywhich caused various reactions by Chilean users on social networks.

What is the USS Kitty Hawk?

The Captaincy of the Port of Valparaíso reported that this Sunday the former aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. Which was towed by the ship Michelle Foss, prior to continuing its heading to Punta Arenas, in the Magallanes Region.

USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier in Valparaíso Bay, it is dismantled and without a crew, it is being towed for scrapping at its final destination. pic.twitter.com/40SWe7Pvoe – Eduardo Lopez (@edolopez_ing) March 6, 2022

For 10 years, the Kitty Hawk was destined for the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. Before October 2008, when it was replaced by the USS George Washington.

It is a former ship that belongs to the United States Navy. Baptized in honor of the city Kitty Hawk, where the first airplane flight was made, which The Wright brothers started in 1903.

The Kitty Hawk became the second oldest active ship in the US Navy in the late 1990s. But in 2009, the aircraft carrier that served in the Vietnam War, was discharged.

As a curious fact, the ship served as a location for the filming of the 1986 film, top gunwhich starred actor Tom Cruise.

The passage of the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawke in Chile is due to the fact that it was transferred from the port of Naval Base Bremerton, Seattle (Pacific Coast). This up to Port of Brownville, Texas (Atlantic Coast), so start your scrapping process.

USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier off Viña del Mar.

This was used in the movie Top Gun. pic.twitter.com/2441rYFY19 — 🇨🇱 chi chi chi-le le le 🇨🇱 (@javdiazchile) March 7, 2022

The tour contemplated passing through the Port of Los Angeles (United States) chamomile (Mexico), Balboa (Panama) and Valparaiso. and await your arrival Punta Arenas, Montevideo (Uruguay), savior (Brazil), Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) and Brownville (United States).

For the eighties, the USS Kitty Hawk is on its way to being scrapped… yes, the same one used in the movie #topgun #Valparaiso pic.twitter.com/lLnlmTuZfO — Manuaxis (@Manuaxis) March 7, 2022

Now the ship is dismantled. leaving only his main structure, without crew or aircraft. Now it is contemplated that it crosses the Strait of Magellan to continue bound for your port of destination.