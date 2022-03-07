Where to see West Side Story, the Steven Spielberg film nominated for the awards?

The Oscars 2022 are a few weeks away and if you have not yet seen all the films that are nominated, here we tell you where to see one of the favorites that is West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.

West Side Story was called in Spanish “Love without barriers” and has seven nominations for the 2022 Oscars.

Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated film West Side Story?

Currently the film can be seen in traditional movie theaters, however, there is also the option of streaming.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is available through the Disney+ service, the film premiered on that platform on March 2.

What is the 2022 Oscar nominated film West Side Story about?

2022 Oscar nominee West Side Story tells the story of two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City. A remake of the legendary musical West Side Story about the showdown between two New York street gangs. York, adaptation of a famous Broadway play.

The film stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. The first adaptation of the film came out in the year of 1961.

K.R.