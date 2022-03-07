WhatsApp, how to know if they have your location in real time

If you are one of those who use WhatsApp, one of the main platforms instant messaging, To keep in touch with friends or family, whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, you should know all the benefits it offers.

One of the many functions that this platform has is that you can send your contacts your real time locationwhich has advantages if, for example, you want it to reach a specific point where you are, but the disadvantage is that the location is recorded and the person can know where you are at any time.

What is the difference between current and real location

The first thing you should know is that there is a big difference between current and real WhatsApp location. The first is a fixed and exact point of the moment in which it is being sent, the location in real time, allows the other user to know where you are in real time, similar to a moving GPS.

When sharing your location in real time, you have the option to choose three options: that they know your location every second for a minimum period of 15 minutes, one hour or a maximum of 8 hours, which means that they could be following you for that period of time.

Now we will tell you how you can find out if someone has your location in real time:

The first thing is to make sure that WhatsApp does not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

Open WhatsApp and click on the icon of the three vertical points that are in the upper right corner.

In the case of iPhone, tap on the “Settings”.

Go to the Settings sections, then Account and finally Privacy.

Click on the “Real-time location” section.

All the people you shared your location with will appear in real time, which means they can know where you are at that moment.

To stop sharing it, just click on the red button labeled “Stop sharing” and that’s it.

