One of the platforms instant messaging used every day by millions of people is WhatsApp. Whether through messages, photos, calls, video calls, voice notes, etc., it is one of the most effective and fastest means of communication.

If in your case you are one of those who usually send photos or videos through this platform, but one of the things you don’t like is that low quality, We tell you what you should do so that this does not happen, so take note.

WhatsApp, how to improve the quality of the photos you send. Photo: Pixabay



How to improve the quality of the photos you send on WhatsApp

The first thing you should keep in mind is that users are not responsible for WhatsApp lowering the quality of the files you send, but what is certain is that this can ruin a photo and even change its appearance.

But we have good news for you, since there are several ways in which you can improve the quality of the photos you send via WhatsApp, without having to resort to external applications, such as email or the cloud.

The steps you must follow if you have an Android device are:

open whatsapp

Go to the Settings menu

Go to Storage and data

Scroll down to the bottom and select Photo Upload Quality and select “Best Quality.”

Done, now your photos will be sent with the best quality that WhatsApp allows.

You can also read: WhatsApp, how to know if someone has your location in real time

For iOS devices

If in your case you have a device with an iOS operating system, the steps you must follow are:

open whatsapp

Go to the options menu at the bottom right

Go to Storage and data

Scroll down to the bottom and select Photo Upload Quality and select “Best Quality.”

You can also read: WhatsApp: so you can send audios with the voice of famous people

Ready, now your contacts will be able to receive your photos with the best possible quality, but you must consider that it also influences the use of data that the terminal makes when sending an image, so we recommend that you be connected to a Wi-Fi network .

For more information, follow our Technology section.