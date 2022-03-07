What is the metaverse and what will it be like to create content in that new environment

During this year, moreover, CUPRA wants double the global network of CUPRA City Garages and double its range current with two new models. At the moment, we are warming up engines with CUPRA Tavascan, the second 100% electric after Bornwhich will be released for sale in 2024.

As Williams has explained to us, the metaverse has everything to do with emotions. In this sense, CUPRA launches meta hype“a collaborative space where brands, startups and content creators can host a wide variety of events and experiences to create and share culture”.

And in addition to bringing their emotional experiences to the metaverse, CUPRA is going to launch a new way of competing at the end of this year, combining the real and virtual worlds: CUPRAtwo experience, a unique racing experience that consists of driving in the real world while what you see is virtual.

What are the main challenges of the metaverse

As Greg Williams explains, for developers there are two main challenges. First of all, there is not yet a product focused on the consumer make it a real success. Second, there are still many years to go before the development of the necessary technology to run the metaverse. “We have seen how smartphones have gone from being bricks to being incredible computers that we carry in our hands. Technology only goes one way: hardware gets cheaper and software gets faster.”

From the point of view of consumers, the challenge is not to make the same mistakes we made with Web 2.0. “We have to make sure that advertising is not the main economic lifeline, because if this happens, we will end the problems of disinformation, hate speech, polarization and extremism that we see now.” However, the message is one of hope.