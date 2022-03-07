What happens if I sleep few hours?

Sleep is one of the main allies of daily life to provide us with energy and vitality, which is why many doctors and health experts recommend having quality sleep time. Not to sleep enough or do it for few hoursyou could be doing irreparable damage to your body, this is what the various studies say about it insomnia and its consequences.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults should to sleep between 7 and 9 hours a day, but we know that the hectic pace of life in big cities makes it impossible to fully comply with this schedule. That is why various medical studies emphasize what could happen to your body if you do not cover the hours minimal sleep due to insomnia.

Various studies and figures around the world show that sleeping few hours It is an important risk factor and one that we must take into account in society, because driving while tired or interacting can become a risk for us and others.

To sleep It could well bring you many benefits such as looking better and younger, since it allows cell repair to be carried out completely. if you do it for few hours you will interrupt this process and you will show yourself with higher damage than is considered normal.

Health experts ask to be attentive to these habits, since they are triggering factors of insomnia and they may be favoring sleep by few hours:

eat large amounts

Exercising shortly after bedtime

concerns

Anxiety

Noise

Smartphone use

sedentary lifestyle

This happens if you sleep few hours

Yes Do you sleep few hoursyour body will begin to degenerate much faster, you will feel tired and irritable, symptoms that will worsen over time, so you must be alert that these symptoms do not worsen.

hypertension

heart attacks

strokes

obesity

diabetes

depression

anxiety

decreased brain function

memory loss

a weakened immune system

lower fertility rates

psychiatric disorders.

Therefore, it is essential that after a long day, you can repair your energies and dedicate the hours enough for sleep. Among the many benefits of adequate rest are increasing your creativity, improving memory and even helping you lose weight.