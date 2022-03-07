What happened to Danny Lloyd, the boy from The Shining; this is what it looks like today | PHOTO

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.03.2022 11:32:22





The glow It’s one of those movies that do not leave the mind. Iplant a psychological horror hard to fade off. exposes the cruelty and torment of souls who die violently. Today, the stories surrounding the production continue to arouse curiosity, especially that of Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloydwho went from stardom to anonymity Despite his participation in a cult film.

Whether or not you saw the tape, you surely remember that boy riding his red tricycle through the corridors of a mysterious hotel. In fiction it was Danny Torrancethe son of the deranged writer who plays Jack Nicholson; in real life, the actor was Danny Lloyd and has preferred to follow a path away from the cameras.

Danny Lloyd He was five years old when he made his big screen debut with Stanley Kubrick. The little boy did not know that he was part of a horror film and, contrary to the terrible experiences that Shelley Duvall recounted, the former actor keeps funny memories of the production.

TOsí Danny Lloyd got his role in ‘The Shining’

The chance to play little, psychic Danny was aA stroke of luck for Lloyd. His father insisted that he audition and after about six tests got the part. Was his capacity of concentration and intelligence that convinced Kubrick.

“He (his dad) told me that he was always running and trying to get attention, so he sent my picture. I think it was like a joke, really“, he said in a 2017 interview for TheGuardian.

Much is said about Kubrick’s complicated and demanding character; however, Lloyd remembers him as a friendly person whom he would play with during breaks.

“Stanley was great. I remember him playing catch with me, playing catch, stuff like that. He was an older guy with a beard, but I don’t remember being afraid of him I don’t feel intimidated.”

From actor to teacher: this is what Danny Lloyd looks like today, from ‘The Shining’

After starring in the film, the actor participated in Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddyand no more he said goodbye to the recording sets.

Although the cinema was not his passion during his youth, he made several castings, but the result was not what he expected: “As I got a little older, it got boring.”

Photo: Guardian

Currently, he is 49 years old, He’s a biology teacher at a Kentucky college. and He has four children. He prefers not to tell his students about his past in the industry, although he is happy to have lived this facet, as he pointed out in the same interview.

“ANDI’m very happy with how things went, really. I feel like I practically hit the jackpot with The Shining… I don’t regret trying to act. When I decided to stop, I don’t regret it either. At the end of the day, it’s no big deal. Well, it is and it isn’t. I still have to grade tests at school, put the kids to bed“, said.

amt