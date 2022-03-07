What does the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier do in Chile: ship where Top Gun was filmed | Society

Since last Sunday it has been possible to see the former aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk, towed by the ship Michelle Foss, in the Bay of Valparaíso. The aircraft carrier, owned by the US Navy, will cross the Strait of Magellan, shifting its headquarters from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast. The ship is currently in the process of being dismantled and served as a location for the movie Top Gun.

The Captaincy of the Port of Valparaíso reported that this Sunday the former aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk, towed by the ship Michelle Fossbefore continuing on to Punta Arenas, in the Magallanes region.

For 10 years, the Kitty Hawk was stationed at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japanuntil October 2008, when the USS George Washington was replaced.

What is the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier?

The USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier is a former ship belonging to the United States Navy, named after the city Kitty Hawk, dwhere was the first airplane flight madebuilt by the Wright brothers in 1903.

The Kitty Hawk was converted in the late 1990s, into the second oldest active ship in the US Navy. However, in 2009, the aircraft carrier that served in the Vietnam War was decommissioned.

As a curiosity, the ship served as a location for the filming of the 1986 film, starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun.

USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier in Valparaíso Bay, it is dismantled and without a crew, it is being towed for scrapping at its final destination. pic.twitter.com/40SWe7Pvoe – Eduardo Lopez (@edolopez_ing) March 6, 2022

What does the USS Kitty Hawke aircraft carrier do in Chile?

The passage of the USS Kitty Hawke aircraft carrier through Chile is due to your transfer from the port of Naval Base Bremerton, Seattle (Pacific Coast) to the Port of Brownville, Texas (Atlantic Coast)in order to start its scrapping process.

The route included passing through the Port of Los Angeles (United States), Manzanillo (Mexico), Balboa (Panama) and Valparaíso. And they await your arrival in Punta Arenas, Montevideo (Uruguay), Salvador (Brazil), Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) and Brownville (United States).

Currently the ship is dismantled, leaving only its main structure, without crew or aircraft. It is contemplated that cross the Strait of Magellan to continue towards your destination port.