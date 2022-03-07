What do you have in common in your personal and professional life?

The singers Britney Spears and Belinda belong to different generations in music, but they have several things in common that go beyond their artistic career. Both started from a very young age in the world of entertainment, which caused them to grow very quickly and with several complicated moments.

Britney (40 years old) and Belinda (32 years old) have developed successful projects that have made them popular figures and they share several things in common: they are daring, their style sets trends, they have had controversial relationships, they generate several rumors about their private life and have had trouble finding true love.

The blonde artists also show that -sometimes- their attitudes betray them, but they overcome obstacles to stay in an industry that is difficult to manage and maintain, especially as a woman.

For now, Belinda has stayed away from scandals, while remaining focused on the series premiere welcome to eden which brings her back to the screen.

Belinda, the villain or victim in their love stories?

While Britney Spears celebrates her freedom, but stays away from the stage.

Dads, friends or enemies?

Recall that recently Britney Spears was released from her father and her guardianship. After 13 years, she can already make decisions for herself and her fortune.

On social networks opened the conversation about the role of Belinda’s father, Ignacio Peregrín, in trying to control his daughter’s career; many even call him the new Luisito Rey, Luis Miguel’s father who was manipulating everything related to his famous son, which caused a distancing until the day of his death.

Rocío Peregrín, Belinda’s aunt, assured that the singer’s father forced her to work as a child so that she could start earning money, so she made it known through the program Gossip No Like.

