Water, the best medicine

In my practice I have asked patients about the amount of water they drink per day. It is very alarming to see that they hardly drink, on average, between 800 ml and 1,200 ml, which means that they are all chronically dehydrated.

So I suggest a smart hydration plan. Let them set an alarm every two hours, to drink 200 ml of water. The alarm must sound at least eight times, to reach at least 1,600 liters. This already means an impressive improvement in symptoms: less muscle pain, urinary discomfort and allergy symptoms, as well as a better emotional state and strength.

Water is a living being. It needs to move and oxygenate itself to activate and increase the proportion of dissolved oxygen, thus becoming more alkaline and becoming a natural medicine.

Drink enough water:

-Dissolves metabolic toxins

-Increases the volume of blood plasma

-Insulin works best in a hydrated environment

-Improves allergies

-Improves fibromyalgia

-Reduces chronic fatigue

-Improves migraines and premenstrual syndrome

– Moisturizes the skin and less wrinkles appear

-Prevents muscle injuries

-Facilitates digestion

-Improves and prevents constipation

-Improve kidney function

-Facilitates the work of the heart as a pump

-Dissolves phlegm in the lungs

And remember that drinking beer, wine, juice or cola is not the same as drinking water. It is true that they have it incorporated, but they do not hydrate the body, rather they do just the opposite.

In short, water is the true wonder of nature. Starting today, set an alarm on your cell phone so that it alerts you when more than two hours have passed without drinking water. Drink at least two glasses, and thus you will avoid diseases derived from dehydration.

