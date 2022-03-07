Vin Diesel gives in after his last fight with Dwayne Johnson and asks him to return to ‘Fast and Furious’

‘Fast and Furious’ is preparing the end of the saga and Vin Diesel is clear that it will be something that will remain in the memory of all fans. And it is that Toretto has been preparing the most staunch followers of the franchise for a long time, even hinting that Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, could appear in this ending.

At the moment no further details are known beyond this ending will be divided into two installments. But, one of the big unknowns near the end of ‘Fast and Furious’ was whether we would see Hobbs again, the character from Dwayne Johnson.

A normal question, since Both Diesel and Johnson have had a very tense relationship since The Rock entered the franchise.. Something that ended up exploding when Dwayne left on his own with the spin-off of his character Hobbs.

However, everything points to Vin Diesel has buried the hatchet and through a post on Instagram, Vin has left a message that is more than hopeful for fans of the saga: “My little brother Dwayne…”

And he goes on to say: “The moment has arrived. The world is waiting for the end of ‘Fast 10’. And as you know, when my son talks about you at home, he refers to you as Uncle Dwayne. There is no vacation that goes by without you sending us your best wishes…”

“But the time has come. your legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would arrive and we would show the best ending of Fast that will come with the tenth installment! I say this out of love… but you have to show up,” she goes on to explain.

To finish Diesel tells: “Do not abandon the franchise since You still have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be interpreted by another. I hope you rise to the occasion and can achieve your destiny.”

Surely you are interested in:

Vin Diesel knows how the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga will end