Two NXT fighters could appear on WWE Raw tonight

WWE Raw continues the build towards WrestleMania 38 this week, which also includes NXT, as the colorful developmental brand will present NXT: Stand and Deliver on Saturday, April 2, the same day as WrestleMania.

Precisely, there has been a great crossing of stories between NXT and Monday Night Raw, since in recent weeks, Dolph Ziggler has been rivaling Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and the trio will meet tomorrow Tuesday at NXT Roadblock in a fight for the NXT Championship. This will be Breakker’s last challenge before Stand and Deliver.

► Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa could appear tonight on WWE Raw

PW Insider has reported that both Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa are backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. There will likely be some sort of segment to build up to the big title fight tomorrow night.although that is not confirmed. If Breakker shows up, it will be his first time on the main cast.

Bron Breakker has been getting an incredible boost since his NXT debut and it certainly didn’t take long for him to become NXT Champion after defeating a veteran like Ciampa. It will be necessary to see if he manages to get around the two tough matches that lie ahead, but certainly WWE is very excited about the reigning champion, and the plan is likely to keep him on top for a while.