Tragedy in Querétaro: how to locate the possible victims of the altercation at the Corregidora Stadium

19 of the 20 injured by the chaos of the Corregidora Stadium receive medical attention in the entity (Photo: EFE / Sebastián Laureano Miranda)

The Corregidora Stadiumhome of the white roosters From queretarowas the site of a tragedy that tainted Mexican soccer, since the local fans, seeing that their team lost to the Atlas 1-0the fans dressed in blue began a brawl that escalated in intensity until it generated chaos and multiple incidents of violence against many of the attendees.

At first, the television cameras were the ones that gave an account of what happened on the night of Saturday, March 5; However, with the increase in violenceit was the people who were there who narrated, through social networkswhat happened, in such a way that digital platforms such as Twitter and Facebook were filled with videos in which the type of harassment carried out by Querétaro fans can be seen.

Images of naked and unconscious men with obvious signs of physical aggression went viral on the internet. Subsequently, the testimonies of the people who managed to escape the disturbance were characterized by asking to locate their friends and relatives disappeared during the violent acts. Such was the case of a woman who claimed that one of her friends had lost her life and, at the same time, she had heard that many more people were still unaccounted for.

A fan assured that there are many missing after the excesses in the Querétaro-Atlas

In such a way that the Queretaro authorities decided to act according to what happened and made available to the public the information that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the local administration and the provided by health servicesthis by virtue of combating misinformation and false news, because according to the official version, no deaths have been registered so far.

The FGE, as well as Governor Mauricio Kuri, affirmed that the authorities said that 19 injured people are in the Queretaro General Hospitalone more entered the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the capital, which was transferred to Mexico City to continue her care.

In total, 20 injured people were reported, of which 18 are from Jalisco, one from Querétaro and one more from the State of Mexico.. In such a way that Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco for Citizen Movement, joined the case and assured that he will keep the citizens informed about him regarding the official versions; however, he reiterated that these are created from Querétaro, for which he reiterated that it is the responsibility of the PAN administration to provide adequate data.

The IMSS in Querétaro set up a help line after what happened at the Corregidora Stadium (Photo: Courtesy IMSS)

Likewise, the IMSS in Querétaro enabled the number 44 22 112 300 so that citizens can get in touch to find one of the injured who is treated as a result of the attacks on the Corregidora Stadium. In addition, the FGE and the government of Kuri González put into service the telephones 44 21 015 205who will be there to receive additional information that may help the case, and the 44 22 387 622which will link with the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of the Crime of Homicide to proceed with more complaints.

Finally, the governor of Querétaro, along with Mikel Arriolaexecutive president of the Liga BBVA MX, assured that they will take preventive measures to avoid at all costs that incidents like those on Saturday night are repeated in events that, in theory, should be familiar.

“I met with Mikel Arriola, president of the Liga BBVA MX, and Gabriel Solarespresident of the Club Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, to continue with all lines of investigation and determine those responsible for action or omission. no one will go unpunished”, Mauricio Kuri pointed out through social networks.

