Tragedy in Querétaro: FGE identified the injured, 18 are from Jalisco

Derived from the confrontation in the Querétaro Atlas, no deaths are reported (Photo: EFE / Sebastián Laureano Miranda)

On the night of Saturday, March 5, the Corregidora Stadiumhome of the Gallos Blancos de Queretarowas the site of a tragedy that tainted Mexican soccer, since the local fans, seeing that their team was losing, started an outburst of violence against Atlas fansthe visitor who had generated a 1-0 score in his favor.

Minutes later, unexpectedly, the brawl increased in intensity and, very soon, the families that felt threatened invaded the game field to protect themselves from the aggressions that left, at least, 20 wounded and some of them seriously.

Inside the stadium, on its outskirts and in nearby hospitals, numerous citizens were able to make recordings in which they testified from various angles of what happened, where the images show the members of the the Gallos Blancos bar hurt people who just wanted to flee the stadium and get to safety.

A fan assured that there are many missing after the excesses in the Querétaro-Atlas

Naked people, unconscious, inert on the ground, receiving blows to all parts of their bodies by an angry fanatic determined to seriously harm them. With the passing of the minutes, those who managed to get out of the sports complex, narrated their perspective of what happened and they came to ensure that some of their companions were missing or deceased.

Such was the case of a woman who maintained that her friend, identified as Arturo Buenrostro, had lost his life as a result of the injuries inflicted on him by the Gallos Blancos fans. “Friends who are still missing, who cannot find them”he added during an interview.

However, the Querétaro authorities insist that, so far, there is no report of any deceased person due to the violent events at the Corregidora Stadium. Similarly, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) opened the research folder CI/QRO/6605/2022 for the crimes of attempted homicide, violence at sporting events, possible apology for crime, criminal association and crimes committed by public servants.

According to the report of the Prosecutor’s Office, the State General Hospital reported 19 people injured. Additionally, information was received from an injured person who entered the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the capital, which was transferred to the Mexico City to continue your care. These people are the ones who have filed a complaint and complaint, regardless of the total number of people attended by the health authorities. Of the 20 injured, 18 are from Jalisco, one from Querétaro and another from the State of Mexico.

Mauricio Kuri reiterated that there are no deceased people after the outbreak of violence in Querétaro

“There is no deceased person. All the injured people are reported as stable and until now, with a favorable prognosis.”

They also reported that the attacked persons are accompanied by their relatives, who were interviewed as witnesses. In health matters, various expert opinions were made, such as the health status certification, toxicological and criminal evaluations.

Finally, the agency said it compiles the videos that circulate on social networks, the media and those provided by citizens, to identify criminal behavior, specifically punitive in the Penal Code. In this way, Anyone who has additional information is urged to contact the authorities through the number 44 21 015 205 or to report to 44 22 387 622. This last number will link them with the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of the Crime of Homicide.

Likewise, the local executive assured that he will not let this incident pass and that in Querétaro the rule of law will be enforced, for which reason began to mobilize different instances to investigatehelp victims and prevent similar incidents.

KEEP READING:

Mauricio Kuri, governor of Querétaro, and Mikel Arriola met after violence at the Corregidora stadium

“He gave me his shirt to get out with good”: Atlas fan assured that a child from the rival team helped her in a brutal fight

Video: Querétaro and Atlas fans staged a pitched battle at the Corregidora Stadium