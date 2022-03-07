Tony Khan compares ROH to WWE NXT

After the AEW Revolution PPV, the president of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, appeared at a press conference with the media to analyze what had happened at the event and to talk about the company’s current situation. Khan, who answered questions about the incorporation and dismissal of William Regal by WWE, also mentioned the product change that Vince McMahon’s company made from NXT to NXT 2.0and ensured that he will not do anything similar with Ring of Honor. These were his statements:

“Which NXT do you think is better, the original or 2.0? Which do you think is closest to Vince McMahon’s vision of pro wrestling?

For better or worse, if they are not going to change what they are doing with the main roster, wasn’t that process more efficient (that of renewing NXT)? In this way, at least you’re not promoting people you don’t believe in to the main roster. Does that make sense?

ROH has an impressive history, and my plan is to respect her. I want to keep her alive, and that is one of the reasons why they are excited to work with me. Joe Coff and others have told me that honoring the legacy was important to them, and that’s why they were so happy to see it end this way. One thing I plan on is bringing a few young fighters, and they already have many others. I think we’re very successful here, and my plan is to continue to do very well with it. incorporating fighters who can work in ROH and AEW at some point.

For continuity reasons, I don’t want to change much about ROH. Other wrestling companies have had multiple promotions under a corporate structure or under one person. I don’t think it’s ideal to have people come into an environment… let’s say someone comes here and I don’t support their behavior and want to change everything. That’s not ideal.”

Tony Khan announced the purchase of Ring of Honor on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. For now, the leader of All Elite Wrestling continues to insist that will be careful to respect the legacy of the prestigious wrestling promotion.

