Toño Rodríguez alerted police at the stadium about violence in Querétaro

Tony Rodriguez left Chivas to find a place in the Gallos de Querétaro goal, so the goalkeeper who won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics fwho witnessed what happened in the Corregidora, during the match against Atlas.

Acts of violence have detained Mexican soccer while the facts are clarified and the sanctions to the club are determined due to the scarce presence of security elements before, during and after the events that have already gone around the world.

Videos circulate on social networks in which operational elements of the stadium, dressed in black, are seen opening the doors of various areas through which Gallos fans move to the area where the Atlas followers were located.

Toño Rodríguez alerted the police at the stadium

According to Francisco Segura, who told us how he experienced the chapter of the greatest tragedy in Mexican soccer, two lawsuits broke out at the same time in each of the capitals, in the north, where the Querétaro bar is located, and in the south, which is supposed to be a family area.

Toño Rodríguez, who was warming up on the sideline, noticed the fight from the south header, and alerted one of the few policemen in the stadiumwho ignored and limited himself to seeing the brawl from his place, as one more spectator.

Before the Gallos substitute goalkeeper arrived, other fans from the stands near him asked him to go and tidy up and just when he was responding to these requests, Toño approached him.

One of the main points regarding the investigation of Liga MX, as well as that of the Querétaro authorities, is the absence of security elements during acts of violence, for which the state prosecutor’s office has already opened an investigation folder for attempted murder.

“The investigation folder CI/QRO/6605/2022 was initiated ex officio for the crimes of attempted homicide, violence in sporting events, possible apology of the crime, criminal association and crimes committed by public servants”, the prosecution said in a statement.

It will be next Tuesday when the extraordinary assembly of Liga MX determines the sanctions against the Querétaro club, and disaffiliation is not ruled out.