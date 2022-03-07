Tom Hanks: The actor fired Connor Ratfliff from the HBO miniseries ‘Band of Brothers’ because he had “dead eyes”

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasons for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.

Ratfliff claims Hanks fired him from a small role in the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he was “dead-eyed.”

The actor, who currently stars The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselwas replaced at the last minute and has tried to understand Hanks’ decision ever since.

The story became the stuff of a podcast, titled Dead Eyeswhich has had guests like Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.

In an unexpected move, Ratfliff managed to secure Hanks himself as a guest for the season three finale.

“I was fully prepared for this to never happen, but I’m thrilled that it did,” said Ratfliff, who started the podcast in 2019.

“I think for regular listeners, it will be a very satisfying experience. And for new listeners, it’s a Tom Hanks episode, so what’s not to love?

He continued, “I’ve been his fan ever since I heard him yell the ‘I’m not a fish’ line on Splashand doing this podcast has only made me a bigger fan, even before I agreed to be invited.”

In the episode, Hanks will discuss the rules of working on set, share untold stories from his past, and explain why exactly he fired Ratfliff.

Hanks co-created the war drama Band of Brothers alongside Steven Spielberg after working on the 1999 film Saving Private Ryan. It first aired on September 9, 2001 and became one of the most acclaimed miniseries of all time.

The actor will soon appear as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvisby Baz Luhrmann.