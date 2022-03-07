Timbiriche celebrates 50 years of Alix Bauer with cake and photoshop

Timbiriche is partying, is what Mariana Garza sings as a person approaches with a cake and the number 50 on it, is that the original members of this iconic band got together to celebrate one of their members, a alix bauer.

“Our little sister, Alix Bauer, turns 50. Now we are all on the 5th floor. Full of life and good love. Here and now. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Mariana wrote in a post on her Instagram account, where he shared a video and several photos of the celebration.

Within the acknowledgments he mentioned those present Sasha, Benny, Erik and although the great absentee was Diego Schöning, dedicated the following message to him: “You were also here, inside us”. the golden girl Pauline Rubiowas also not part of the meeting and was not mentioned in the publication.

“The most wonderful act in the world… celebrating life together. Today, more than ever before, being alive is valued… and having the opportunity to tell each other: I love you. Forever, forever, amen,” the message continues. .

Garza ended by expressing the joy of seeing each other together and reconnecting, as well as being a group of friends who support and listen to each other.

“We recognize how lucky we are. What a beauty!! What a blessing!!” the post ends.

In one of the four photos that Mariana shared, there is one where everyone is at the table posing and in a very bad edition, which could be intentional, the image of Diego Schoening appears making the sign of love and peace. To this Diego commented with several emojis of hearts.

“I’m missing in Photoshop! I love you. Happy birthday, my love! To celebrate life,” Thalía wrote in said image, to which Mariana replied.

“@thalia yes… in photoshop and in flesh and blood, love you.”

Alix and Sasha also responded to the publication with we love you and the owner of the Milan Theater responded in the same tone.

