This was the controversial love story between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Although at first Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were the protagonists of numerous rumours, it was not until May 30, 2018 when the American comedian made his new love known through his Instagram account.

In the photograph, the interpreter of “Bang Bang” did not go unnoticed, who appeared with Davidson disguised as Harry Potter.

The first contact between the artists was in 2016 when Ariana attended Saturday Night Live as a guest and Pete participated with her in the initiation monologue. Although it is unknown if there was a click between the two, it took two years for the artists to give each other a chance in love.

A few days later, the popular Hollywood couple drew even more attention by announcing their engagement. “I feel like I’ve won a contest. I love it, Jimmy,” the comedian told Jimmy Fallon about Ariana.

The 28-year-old singer showed her great love for the American producer by tattooing “8148,” the plaque worn by Davidson’s father as a firefighter, who died in the 9/11 attacks. On the other hand, the singer decided to mark her fiancé’s name on her skin on her ring finger on her left hand.

The relationship between Pete and Ariana did not last long but it was intense. After sharing musical tours and even pleasant family moments, the couple hid from the spotlight when Mac Miller, the interpreter’s ex-boyfriend, passed away.

It was not until October 14, 2018 that their separation was announced through TMZ. A few days later Pete confirmed the information with an ironic joke about the relationship.

It is said that the family of the American singer agreed with the breakup as they considered that the artists had reached the commitment very quickly.

Although both supposedly reached an agreement not to mention anything about their relationship publicly, the comedian did not achieve it for a long time.

On May 15, 2021, Ariana married the American businessman, Dalton Gómez, with whom she began dating at the beginning of 2020. For his part, Pete is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian and although neither of them has yet confirmed the information, they have been seen together on numerous occasions as a couple.

It may interest you:

[ Justin Bieber: a cuánto asciende la jugosa fortuna que amasa el cantante desde los 13 años ]