this OnePlus is a mythical discount

The Chinese smartphone is still a recommended purchase, and more so at this price.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take the One Plus 8, one of the mythical high-end of the Chinese firm. The OnePlus mobile is within your reach for 445 eurosone of the lower prices that we have seen

If you are looking for a smartphone powerful, fast and with high-end features this OnePlus is still a good buy. It has an excellent screen, one of the best chips Qualcomm has made in recent years and much more.

Buy the OnePlus 8 at the best price

The Asian terminal arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. You have to try such a screen to understand the nice flowing feeling It offers a high refresh rate.

As we have pointed out, its brain is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 865. You will enjoy a lot of power and you will be able to make the jump to the new 5G connectivity. In this offer comes together 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You’ll have more than enough space for all your photos, videos, and apps.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

We find 3 cameras on the back of this OnePlus 8: it incorporates a main sensor Sony IMX586 48 megapixela wide angle of 16 megapixels with 116º of vision and macro sensing 2 megapixel. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The Chinese device also has a 4,300mAh battery that you can load at full speed thanks to its 30W of power. It also incorporates connectivity NFCwhich will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay, and even 5G.

The OnePlus 8 is still a good buy in the middle of 2022a powerful devicewith a big screena nice design and a few years of life ahead. For less than 450 euros, it is an option to consider if you are looking for power and speed.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

