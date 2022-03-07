This is what the open world of Elden Ring would be like if it had been developed by Ubisoft

One of the elements of Elden Ring that has given the most talk so far is, without a doubt, its open world. A bet that takes the classic formula of FromSoftware’s Souls saga and transfers it to a great map taking some inspiration from other references of the genre such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of the Wild. This translates into a user experience with little reference to what to do or where to go, no quest log or minimap, etc. This has led many users to debate what Elden Ring would be like if it had been developed by Ubisoftknown for its generic open world formula with dozens of hints and tips.

While for regulars of Souls, the approach of Elden Ring is a success and an encouragement to explore and pay attention to the indications of NPCs or descriptions of objects, it has received much criticism from the community of players who enter it for the first time. time in the formula. This has generated many discussions about whether or not Elden Ring’s UI/UX is “good”. And the occasional meme, like this Reddit user who has created his own version of “Elden Ring made by Ubisoft” with all the classic conventions of an open world game from the French company.

If you’ve played Elden Ring or any other FromSoftware game, chances are you’re totally overwhelmed right now. It seems like a different game with so many indications on the screen. There are so many changes that it is difficult to list them all, but we can see a minimap, a compass at the top of the screen, indicators of distance and things to discover, nearby enemies and level up or quest log and collectibles, among others. stuff. Aside from a community message on the left side of the screen, possibly the funniest thing about this build is the prompt to activate “Tarnished Sense”, which would be like typical detective mode that many games use today to highlight tracks on stage. also the typical internal monologue of the character that gives clues of what to do in every moment.

Ultimately, it’s about two totally different open world approaches, in the same way that there are many types of player who will see their needs covered with one or another experience. In any case, the new FromSoftware already available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles, don’t hesitate to take a look at our Elden Ring analysis to find out all the details of his proposal.